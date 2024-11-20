One killed, 8 others injured in J&K’s Doda road accident

Atleast one person was killed while as eight others were injured in a road accident at Assad Baboo area of Doda district on Wednesday.

Officials told GNS that an Eeco car bearing registration number JK06A-9929 met with an accident near Assar Baboo area.

In this accident one person namely Davinder Kumar son of Diwan Chand resident of Jatter was killed on spot while as eight others were injured.

All the injured were immediately evacuated to nearby hospital for treatment. The injured have been identified as Suresh Kumar son of Pyar Singh resident of Firmi, Shano Devi wife of Rakesh Rai, Behari Lal son of Hari Chand resident of Pattar, Rohit Kumar son of Om Prakash resident of Tattar, Omar Prakesg son of Baldev Rah resist of Jatlas, Kamajeet son of Pyar Singh, Sanjeev Kumar and Ravinder Kumar.

Meanwhile, Police have registered a case in this regard and investigation has been taken up.(GNS)