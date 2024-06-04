Breaking

Omar Abdullah trails in Baramulla, Independent candidate Abdul Rashid leading

ANI
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) vice-president and Baramulla Lok Sabha candidate Omar Abdullah is trailing in Baramulla by a margin of 46,225 votes against independent candidate Abdul Rashid Sheikh, as per the ECI.

This is the first Lok Sabha election in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370. The elections to the five seats in Jammu and Kashmir were held in five phases.

Omar Abdullah, while speaking to the media, expressed hope that the exit polls are accurate for Jammu and Kashmir and incorrect for the rest of the country.
He also stated that he has faith that his party, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, will win all three seats.

“I have faith that JKNC will win all three seats. Exit poll predictions will be proven wrong. I hope exit polls prove to be right for J-K and wrong for the rest of the country…”

Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti is trailing in the Anantnag-Rajouri seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the BJP had six candidates in the fray in Jammu and Kashmir but failed to win a single seat in Kashmir.
Strict security measures have been implemented to ensure the smooth counting of votes for more than 8,000 candidates in this general election. Vote counting commenced at 8 pm today.

Earlier, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that a “very robust system” has been put in place. “There are around 10.5 lakh booths. Each booth will have 14 tables. There are observers and micro-observers. Nearly, 70-80 lakh people are involved in the process,” he said.

Results of the Assembly elections in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh were held simultaneously with voting for the 543-member Lok Sabha. Results of 175 Assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh and 147 Assembly constituencies in Odisha and results of bypolls in 25 Assembly constituencies will also be declared today.

The Lok Sabha elections were conducted in seven phases- on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. (ANI)

 

