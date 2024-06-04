Developing Story

Omar Abdullah accepts his defeat in North Kashmir, congratulates Engineer Rashid for his victory

Srinagar , June 04:  In a post on his X account, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference vice president and lok sabha candidate from North Kashmir accepts his defeat in a marathon of lok sabha elections, congratulated an Independent candidate Abdul Rashid Sheikh for his victory in North Kashmir.

“I think it’s time to accept the inevitable. Congratulations to Engineer Rashid for his victory in North Kashmir. I don’t believe his victory will hasten his release from prison nor will the people of North Kashmir get the representation they have a right to but the voters have spoken and in a democracy, that’s all that matters,” Omar stated in his post on twitter.

In Jammu and Kashmir this is the first lok sabha elections after the abrogation of Article 370. There were five seats in Jammu and Kashmir which  were held in five phases.

