Omar Abdullah condemns terrorist attack on Pilgrims in Reasi

National Conference Vice- President Omar Abdullah on Sunday condemns terrorist attack on Pilgrims in which 10 yatris were killed & 33 injured in Reasi district.

In a post on X, Omar Abdullah wrote, “Terrible news from Reasi in J&K where 10 yatris have reportedly lost their lives & many more are injured after a terror attack on a bus.”

“I unequivocally condemn this attack. It is unfortunate to see areas that had previously been cleared of all militants see a return of militancy. May the deceased rest in peace & may the injured make a swift recovery National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah “, he said.