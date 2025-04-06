Breaking

Cabinet Sub-Committee on reservation rules interacts with public delegations, students at SKICC

RK Online Desk
The three member Cabinet Sub-Committee on reservation rules under the chairmanship of Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakeena Itoo, interacted with several public delegations and students regarding their grievances on reservation rules at SKICC here today.

Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmad Rana and Minister for Youth Services and Sports, Satish Sharma (members of Sub-committee); Commissioner Secretary, Social Welfare Department, Sanjeev Verma; Commissioner Secretary, GAD, M Raju; Secretary Law, Achal Sethi and senior officers from General Administration department and Social Welfare department also participated in the meeting.

During the interaction, the delegations presented their view point before the Sub-committee regarding existing reservation policy.

While examining their grievances and issues regarding reservation rules, the Sub-Committee assured them that the government will take viewpoint of every section of society to arrive at an amicable solution where everyone’s interest is safeguarded.

The Sub-Committee further said that they are open for discussions with everyone in order to reach cordial solution.

The Sub-Committee added that they will present its report within the given time frame of six months to the council of ministers headed by Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah.

Pertinently, the Cabinet Sub-Committee was constituted by the Omar Abdullah led government after assuming power to look into grievances projected by several section of aspirants against the existing reservation rules.

