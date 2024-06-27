NSS Data Exploration Using R: Proficiency in data analysis indispensable for researchers: Expert

Srinagar, June 26: To provide research scholars in the fields of economics, statistics, tourism, commerce and management with proficiency in data analysis through the latest software ‘R’, the Department of Economics, University of Kashmir (KU), Wednesday, inaugurated a weeklong workshop here.

Titled, ‘NSS Data Exploration Using R’, the workshop aims to equip participants with essential knowledge and skills to explore, analyse, and visualise National Sample Survey (NSS) data using the ‘R’ programming language.

Dean, Research, KU, Prof M Sultan Bhat, emphasised the importance of data science in contemporary times and the relevance of such training programmes for faculty and research scholars.

“In today’s data-driven world, proficiency in data analysis is indispensable for researchers. This workshop is a significant step in that direction,” he maintained.

Dr Prachi Bansal, Faculty, Jindal School of Government and Public Policy, O P Jindal Global University and visiting faculty at the Asian College of Journalism, who is the main resource person for the workshop, delved into various aspects of data analysis and visualisation, sharing her methodology for using ‘R’ software over the remaining days.

“This workshop is a unique opportunity for scholars to gain hands-on experience with ‘R’, a powerful tool for data analysis that is crucial for cutting-edge research,” Dr Bansal said.

Dean, School of Business and Head, Department of Economics, Prof Mushtaq Ahmad Darzi, highlighted the workshop’s features and its current relevance in the academic world.

“KU is dedicated to encourage research and development in data science and related fields, contributing to the academic growth of its scholars,” he said.

Asstt Prof, Department of Economics, Elizabeth Mariam, conducted the proceedings of the inaugural session, while as Asstt Prof, Department of Economics, Dr Javaid Iqbal Khan, delivered the formal vote of thanks.