Kashmir witnesses ray of hope as tourists gradually return

Srinagar, June 05: Following the horrific Pahalgam attack on April 22, when 26 tourists lost their lives, numerous people cancelled their bookings. Hotels were severely hit and the tourism sector came to a grinding halt. However, now things are gradually improving as tourists are again flocking to the valley.

Visitors from the states of Gujarat and Maharashtra are visiting destinations such as Gulmarg, Sonamarg, and Pahalgam. Some of them had cancelled previous bookings but are now returning. Tour operators are new bookings indicating that tourists are keen to return.

Local residents are welcoming tourists once again. Asif Burza, a hotelier in Srinagar, recounted, “Our hearts were shattered after the attack. But with the help from our leaders, people feel secure once again. We see smiles on the roads.”

Zahida Begum, a local shopkeeper at Pahalgam, said, “It is good that we see tourists strolling here once again. It brings life and lights back to our valley.”

Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, has been striving for the return of tourists to Kashmir. He went to major tourist destinations after the attack and met with the locals, officials, and tourists. He conducted special meetings to ensure safety measures were in place. His efforts have restored confidence in Kashmir.

A tourist, Mohammad Zubair from Gujarat said, “We had some apprehension before arriving, but everything is okay here. Police and security personnel are visible on the ground. People are friendly and hospitable.”

Mohammad Aftab, another visitor from Gujarat, added, “We had seen clips of other joyful tourists, and that gave us strength. The splendor of Kashmir and affection of people here is something that we will always remember.”

Places of tourist interest such as Sonamarg, Gulmarg, and Pahalgam are getting tourists. Although the figure is still low, there is constant progress. This is bringing hope to many locals whose livelihood is tourism-based.

Mushtaq Ahmed, who is a local guide in Gulmarg, stated, “Tourists are like flowers to us. When they come, our gardens bloom again.” With government support, locals, and tourists, Kashmir’s tourism sector is gradually bouncing back.