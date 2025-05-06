Nomadic woman raped, murdered in Srinagar

Srinagar, May 05: In a deeply disturbing incident that has sent shockwaves across the Kashmir Valley, a nomadic woman was allegedly gang-raped and murdered by a group of men under the influence of alcohol in Srinagar’s Nishat area.

Police on Monday confirmed the arrest of four accused in connection with the crime.

The victim, reportedly from Reasi district and belonging to the Bakerwal nomadic community, had been residing in the Nishat locality. According to police, the incident occurred near Water Works Road, where she was allegedly assaulted by the men and sustained critical injuries. She was rushed to a hospital but was declared brought dead by the doctors.

A First Information Report (FIR No. 35/2025) was lodged at Nishat Police Station under relevant sections of the law, and an investigation was launched immediately. The swift action led to the identification and arrest of all four accused within hours. The arrested individuals have been identified as:

Suhail Bashir Bhat, son of Bashir Ahmad, resident of Asham Sumbal, Adil Ali Bhat, son of Ali Mohammad, resident of Zeethyar Nishat, Firdous Ahmad Rather, son of Ghulam Ahmad, resident of Zeethyar Nishat, Suhail Afzal Bhat, son of Mohammad Afzal, resident of Pahloo Brein.

“The victim was brutally assaulted, and we have arrested all four accused involved in this heinous crime. The investigation is ongoing,” said a police spokesperson.

The crime has triggered widespread outrage in the Valley, with locals demanding swift justice. Social media has been inundated with messages condemning the act and urging authorities to ensure exemplary punishment.

Mian Meher Ali, MLA from Kangan and a prominent Gujjar leader, condemned the assault and called for a fast-tracked trial. “A Bakerwal girl has been brutally assaulted and raped, leading to her death. I demand immediate justice and severe punishment for the culprits,” he said.

This incident also comes in the backdrop of a 2023 court ruling in an acid attack case, where two convicts were sentenced to life imprisonment and fined Rs 40 lakh. The judgment was widely appreciated for its timeliness and seen as a model for how crimes against women should be handled.