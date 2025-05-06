Pak firing hits eight sectors along LoC in J&K

Srinagar, May 05: Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing in eight forward sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, violating ceasefire agreements and prompting a calibrated response from Indian forces, officials said on Monday.

The fresh ceasefire violation marks the 11th consecutive night of Pakistani firing along the LoC, escalating tensions between India and Pakistan armies in the wake of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 civilian lives.

Defense spokesperson Lt Col Suneel told Rising Kashmir that during the night of May 4–5, 2025, Pakistani Army posts opened unprovoked small arms fire across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor.

“The Indian Army responded promptly and proportionately to the provocation,” he added.

Meanwhile there were no immediate reports of casualties on the Indian side. The situation along the LoC remains tense, with forces on high alert to prevent any further escalation or infiltration attempts.

Terrorist hideout busted in Poonch, 5 IEDs recovered

Security forces have unearthed a terrorist hideout in the forested region of Poonch district in Pir Panjal region and recovered five improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and two wireless sets, officials said on Monday.

A senior Army official said that IEDs, which were ready to be deployed and weighed between half a kilogram and five kilograms, were safely destroyed in a controlled explosion at the site. The swift action by security forces foiled a potential terrorist plot aimed at causing explosions in the border district, he said.

“The hideout was discovered late Sunday evening during a joint search operation conducted by the Army and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Suranthal area of Marhote, located in Surankote subdivision,” he said.

Officials said that two of the IEDs were concealed inside steel buckets, while the remaining three were packed in tiffin boxes aimed to disguise the explosives and facilitate easy transport or placement.

In addition to the explosives and communication equipment, security personnel also recovered five packets of urea, a five-litre gas cylinder, a binocular, three woolen caps, three blankets, several pairs of trousers, and cooking utensils from the hideout—suggesting it was being actively used or prepared for use.

“It is a major success in counter-terrorism operations in the region, disrupting attempts to revive militant activity along the Line of Control and its surrounding areas,” he added.