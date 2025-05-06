Nomadic woman rape,murder case:Funeral of woman held in Kangan, family demands stern punishment

Ganderbal, May 05: The funeral of a nomadic woman from Reasi, who tragically lost her life following an alleged sexual assault in Srinagar’s Nishat area, was held on Monday at Dardwooder Mammer, Kangan in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

The atmosphere was heavy with grief and outrage as hundreds of people gathered to offer their prayers and express solidarity with the bereaved family.

The woman, who had been residing temporarily in a makeshift shelter in Nishat, succumbed to her injuries after being allegedly sexual assault.

Speaking amid tears and sorrow, the victim’s daughter demanded stern punishment for the culprits. “This heinous crime should never be repeated. The police must ensure the harshest punishment for those responsible,” she said.

Mourners and local residents at the funeral echoed similar sentiments, calling for a complete ban on alcohol in Jammu and Kashmir. “Alcohol is ruining our youth. The accused were drunk, and this evil act is a direct consequence. The government must act now,” said one community elder present at the site.

The funeral has become a focal point of rising public anger, as residents demanded a thorough and transparent investigation into the case. “We want justice, and we want it fast. These criminals must be made an example so that no one dares to commit such a crime in the future,” said another local.

They also thanked the concerned SDPO, SHO, and SSP Srinagar for their timely action and for arresting all the individuals involved.

Meanwhile, Civil Society Tehsil Gund issued a strong statement condemning the “brutal and inhumane” assault and murder. “This heinous act is not only a crime against an innocent woman but a deep wound on our collective conscience. Such barbarity has no place in a civilized society,” the statement read.

The civil society group expressed full solidarity with the victim’s family and called for swift and impartial justice. “Let us not remain silent. Justice delayed is justice denied,” they stated, urging human rights organizations and citizens alike to raise their voices.