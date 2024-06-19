Nocturnal Blaze Guts 2 Houses, 6 Injured by LPG Blast in Bazipora Ajas

Two houses were damaged while six people suffered injuries triggered by the LPG blast following a massive nocturnal blaze in Bazipora area of Ajas village in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district in the early hours on Wednesday.

A top official from the Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES) told that the blaze erupted at around 00:53 hours and quickly engulfed two houses – a double-story and a single-story structure – both with GCI sheet roofing.

“The fire caused significant damage to the roofs, ceilings, doors, and windows of both houses. Household belongings also suffered extensive damage,” he said.

“Firefighters from Ajas, Bandipora, and Hajin fire stations promptly responded to the incident and brought the blaze under control,” he added.

Tragically, six civilians sustained injuries during the incident due to an LPG cylinder explosion. One individual is reported to be in serious condition and has been admitted to SMHS Hospital in Srinagar for treatment.

F&ES officials believe an electrical short circuit may have triggered the fire. However, they say that the investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause.

“Emergency services continue to monitor the situation to prevent any recurrence,” the official added.

Meanwhile, locals have appealed to District Administration Bandipora to take first hand assessment of the situation and provide relief and rehabilitation to the affected families. (GNS)