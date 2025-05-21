Ex-Serviceman killed, another injured in Mendhar Poonch road accident

An ex-serviceman was killed while as another was injured after their motorcycle met with an accident in Mankote of Mendhar area of Poonch district on Wednesday.

Officials told GNS that a motorcycle bearing registration number JK12C-1152 lost its control and skidded off the road near Uchhad BSF camp and fell down into deep gorge.

In this incident, the motorcyclist namely Choudhary Anzar Ahmad son of Mohd Kabir resident of Dahargaloon was killed while as the pillion namely Zulfikar Ahmad son of Naziq Hussain resident of Kotan Mendhar was injured.

BMO Mendhar Dr. Ashfaq told GNS the injured was recieved by SDH Mendhar, where from he has referred to GMC Rajouri for advanced treatment.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident.(GNS)