Yoga at World’s highest Rail Bridge highlighted by PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat

In the latest edition of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted a remarkable celebration of International Day of Yoga that took place at one of India’s most iconic locations—the Chenab Rail Bridge in Reasi, Jammu & Kashmir.

The bridge, known as the world’s highest railway arch bridge, served as a stunning and symbolic venue for the yoga event capturing the spirit of unity and wellness that Yoga Day represents.

The event was organised by the District Administration Reasi under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Nidhi Malik. With enthusiastic participation from local residents, officials and yoga practitioners, the program was a resounding success. The backdrop of the Chenab Bridge set against the dramatic Himalayan landscape offered a powerful visual representation of the connection between physical health, natural beauty and national pride.

DC Reasi Nidhi Malik emphasised that this momentous occasion being mentioned by the Prime Minister in Mann Ki Baat is a matter of great pride for Reasi district. It reflects not only the commitment of the local administration to national initiatives but also their ability to turn infrastructure and geography into opportunities for positive engagement. The recognition places Reasi firmly on the national stage and highlights its potential as a center for innovative and meaningful public events.

Beyond national recognition, the event is expected to have a significant impact on the district’s future. Tourism in Reasi, already buoyed by attractions like the Vaishno Devi shrine and the Chenab Bridge is likely to receive a substantial boost. With growing interest in wellness tourism and adventure travel, such events promote the district as a destination that combines spiritual, physical and scenic experiences. This can lead to increased economic opportunities for local communities, including job creation in tourism, hospitality and allied sectors.

The success of this unique yoga event is a milestone for Reasi district and serves as an inspiring example for other regions aiming to blend culture, wellness and tourism. The District Administration’s effort in making this event a reality has not only brought pride to Jammu & Kashmir but also set a benchmark for imaginative and impactful public engagement.