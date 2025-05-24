Waqf Board Chairperson thanks LG Sinha for support

Chairperson of Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board, Dr. Darakhshan Andrabi, on Saturday expressed heartfelt gratitude to Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha during his visit to the Hazratbal Shrine, where he laid the foundation stone for a new guest house.

Calling the moment emotional and historic, Dr. Andrabi addressing the gathering as per the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said the initiative was made possible due to the consistent support and blessings of the LG Sinha.

“I want to thank LG Sahab for coming here today. When we started the Waqf Board in 2022, it was a difficult journey, but his guidance helped us take every step forward,” she said.

Dr. Andrabi described the upcoming guest house as the board’s “first step” towards development. “We feel honoured and capable today because of the love and support we have received. We may not be here tomorrow, but we are thankful for the opportunity to do something meaningful today,” she added.

She further stated that the Waqf Board is determined to continue working for the welfare of the people and the development of religious places. “This project at Hazratbal is just the beginning,” she said.

Notably, the foundation stone ceremony was attended by officials, religious leaders, and devotees at the shrine—(KNO)