Rana emphasizes collective efforts towards water conservation for posterity

Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana, stressed the need for collective efforts to conserve water for present and future generations.

He was speaking during a meeting of officers held in Poonch during which threadbare discussions were held on various agricultural schemes and related issues.

Rana emphasized the importance of studying successful water conservation models from other parts of the country that can be replicated in Jammu and Kashmir. “There is a need to recalibrate water policies and accelerate water conservation efforts to address the challenges faced by our region,” he said.

The Minister underscored the crucial role of local community involvement in water conservation, stating that locals, NGOs and other stakeholders should be engaged in promoting judicious use of water resources and implementing water-saving practices. He called upon the officers to raise awareness about rainwater harvesting, drip irrigation, irrigation scheduling and other conservation efforts in their respective areas.

The meeting also focussed on assessing progress, addressing challenges and sharing best practices in water conservation and groundwater management.

Rana emphasized the government’s focus on revolutionizing agriculture in Jammu and Kashmir, with an emphasis on enhancing farmers’ income, productivity and sustainability.

During the meeting, the Minister also outlined the efforts to improve and modernise the agricultural practices, increase productivity and benefit farmers in the Mendhar region.

Chief Agricultural Officer, Poonch, Jog Raj Salathia, briefed the Minister about the progress on the ongoing and upcoming agricultural schemes and initiatives to promote sustainable agriculture.

The meeting also addressed the challenges facing the field staff in implementing government schemes.