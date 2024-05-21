Developing Story

“Active participation is a great trend”: PM Modi compliments voters of Baramulla on high turnout

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated the high voter turnout in Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency in Jammu and Kashmir and said such active participation is a great trend.

Baramulla which voted on Monday in the fifth round of the seven phases of elections saw a voter turnout of 55.79 per cent, as per ECI.

The Office of Lieutenant Governor in a post on X said that the high voter turnout in Baramulla Lok Sabha seat shows people’s unwavering faith in democracy.

“High voter turnout, over 58% in Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency, is very encouraging and shows the people’s determination and unwavering faith in democracy. I congratulate and thank the people of Baramulla for joining the Maha Kumbh of our democracy in large numbers,” LG said on Monday.

Reacting to his tweet, PM Modi on Tuesday said, “Compliments to my sisters and brothers of Baramulla for their unbreakable commitment to democratic values. Such active participation is a great trend.
The Baramulla parliamentary constituency of Jammu and Kashmir recorded a voter turnout of 55.79 per cent as per th latest data issued by the Election Commission of India on Monday.

As per the ECI, this is the highest voter turnout recorded in the constituency in the last 8 Lok Sabha elections in 35 years. Baramulla sees a fight between National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and JKPC leader Sajjad Lone. PDP’s Mir Mohammad Fayaz is also in the fray.

The voter turnout in Baramulla was 5.48 per cent in 1989, 46.65 per cent in 1996, 41.94 per cent in 1998, 27.79 per cent in 1999, 35.65 per cent in 2004, 41.84 per cent in 2009, 39.14 per cent in 2014 and 34.6 per cent in 2019.

Earlier on May 13 in the fourth phase, the Srinagar constituency, recorded 37.99 per cent voting which is also the highest turnout in several decades.

This was the first general election in the valley after the abrogation of Article 370 and the enactment of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. The counting and results will be declared on June 4. (ANI)

 

