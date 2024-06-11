NEET-UG 2024: “Sanctity has been affected, so we need answers,” Supreme Court to National Testing Agency

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to the National Testing Agency (NTA) on pleas seeking fresh NEET-UG, 2024 examination amid allegations of paper leak. it said the “sanctity” of the exam has been affected and it needs an answer from the testing agency.

“It is not that simple that because you have done it is sacrosanct. Sanctity has been affected, so we need answers,” a vacation bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Ahsanuddin Amanullah told NTA.

Advocate Mathews J Nedumpara, appearing for the petitioners, urged the bench to stay the counselling process.

The apex court, however, refused to stay the counselling process and posted the case for hearing on July 8.

“Let the counselling start, we are not stopping the counselling,” the bench remarked.

The Supreme Court was hearing petitions seeking cancellation of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 exam over alleged paper leak and other irregularities this year.

Apart from paper leak, NEET-UG candidates have also alleged irregularities in the award of compensatory marks to students for loss of time.

A number of petitions were filed in the apex court seeking direction to recall NEET-UG 2024 results and to conduct the examination afresh, alleging paper leakage and malpractices in the test held on May 5.

The NTA has denied any irregularities.

NEET-UG examination, conducted by NTA, is the pathway for admissions into MBBS, BDS and AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country. (ANI)