National Conference on UDAAN empowering women gets underway at SKUAST-K

Srinagar, May 16: SKUAST K Innovation, incubation and Entrepreneurship Centre Shalimar in collaboration with Agri Industries Vikas Chamber organized first of its kind conference for women entrepreneurs at SKUAST Kashmir Shalimar main campus, marking a significant milestone in the region’s entrepreneurial landscape.

The inaugural programme brings together a diverse gamut of theme specific professionals, budding startups, and young minds to celebrate the spirit of women entrepreneurship and empowerment.

The programme was chaired by Dr. Hina Shafi, Chairperson,J&K Khadi and Village Industries Board as Chief Guest and Prof. Nazir A Ganai, Hon. Vice Chancellor SKUAST-K as guest of honour in presence of Dr. Mehjabeen Nabi, Director Care Foundation, Prof Haroon R Naik, Director Research and P&M, Dr T.H Masoodi, Registrar SKUAST-K, Dr Azmat A Khan, OSD to VC SKUAST-K and Dr. Naveed Hameed, Chief Executive officer SKIIE Centre.

Speaking at the inaugural, Prof. Nazir A Ganai stressed on bringing change in society through Innovation and Entrepreneurship. He further added that women are change makers who can drive us towards mission of VIKSIT J&K.

Chief Guest, Dr Hina Shafi highlighted the role of Khadi and Village in fostering the sense of empowerment among women folk. She appreciated the efforts of organizers, and complimented many young female faces in conference who were doing wonders in business and acted as benchmark to others.

The inaugural function also included honouring of two physically challenged but professionally empowered girls (Ms. Insha and Ms Nusrat) who act as role models to society with respect to women empowerment.