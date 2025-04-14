Wild Bear kills 8 Cattle in North Kashmir in Two Weeks 

A Bear has unleashed terror in Babagail Limber Boniyar along LoC, after killing eight cattle in two weeks.

Local residents said that on midnight of Saturday and Sunday a bear attacked the cow shed of Subhan Ahanger, Killing two goats and injured two cows.

Similarly, on 28 March bear attacked the cow shed of Abdul Majeed Beig and killed two cows, also they said last Wednesday bear attacked cow shed of Shair Wali Bakerwal and killed his four sheep.

Locals said bear has unleashed terror in the village Babagail by attacking cow sheds in night hours.

They also said many domestic animals have been killed and cowsheds destroyed earlier too in bear attacks.

The locals said that several times we informed to wild life department but nothing has been done so far.

Range officer wild life department Baramulla Manzoor Ahmad told that village Babagail is wild life sanctury area so we can not catch the bear, but we are using fire cracks so that bear runaway towards forest area, officer appeals to villagers to take precaution measure so that their live stock isn’t damages.

Villagers should arrange lighting around their houses so that wild animals don’t come close to the residential area, he added.(GNS)