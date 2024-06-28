Kupwara Sub-jail Gas Explosion: Another Injured Inmate Succumbs, Death toll rises to two

Another inmate among those injured in a gas cylinder explosion inside sub-jail Kupwara, earlier this month, has succumbed to injuries, taking the toll to two.

An official told that one Syed Tauseef Geelani, son of Syed Mohammad Geelani, a resident of Chetkheri Karnah, was hospitalised at SMHS Hospital Srinagar, where he succumbed today.

“The body has reached Kupwara and has been handed over to the family for last rites,” said the official.

Interestingly, the inmate as learnt, was granted bail in a case under FIR number 01/2023, yesterday only.

Pertinent to mention here, nine jail inmates were injured after a gas cylinder exploded inside sub-jail Kupwara on July 19, 2024. (GNS)