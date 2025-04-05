Breaking

“Seems govt is not taking its own committee serious…,” Sajad lone Slams Govt’s stand on reservation policy in High Court 

Srinagar, Dec 11 (ANI): Jammu And Kashmir Peoples Conference President Sajad Lone addresses the party supporters after former Jammu and Kashmir National Conference senior Vice-President central Zone from Khansahib Constituency of central district Manzoor Ahmad Wani joins the party, at Lone's residence, in Srinagar on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference President Sajad lone on Saturday Criticised Government’s stand on reservation policy in High Court.

In a post on X, Sajad lone wrote, “In an affidavit filed before the J & K High Court yesterday by J & K Government in the case of Zahoor Ahmed Bhat and others vs UT of J & K, pertaining to RESERVATIONS, J & K government has submitted that the petition is frivolous and and sought its outright dismissal.”

“Nowhere has the government mentioned the formation of a sub committee on reservations. This is a legal mystery.” he added.

“Seems the government is not taking its own committee serious enough to merit a mention in its legal affidavit.” Sajad lone wrote.

