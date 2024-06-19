Multi-tier security in place ahead of PM Modi’s Srinagar visit: IGP Kashmir

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Kashmir on Thursday, extensive security arrangements have been implemented to ensure his safety. Inspector General of Police (IGP) for the Kashmir Zone, Vidhi Kumar Birdi on Wednesday confirmed that a multi-tier security strategy has been established.

While speaking to media, IGP Kashmir said, “It is a multi-tier security. As per the security protocols, the high-alert security arrangement has been made here…”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jammu and Kashmir on 20th and 21st June, 2024.

On 20th June, at around 6 PM, Prime Minister will participate in ‘Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K’ event at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar. Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in J&K. He will also launch Competitiveness Improvement in Agriculture and Allied Sectors Project (JKCIP).

On 21st June, at around 6.30 AM, Prime Minister will participate in 10th International Day of Yoga event at SKICC in Srinagar. Prime Minister will address the gathering on the occasion and take part in the CYP Yoga session thereafter.