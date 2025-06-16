Four drug peddlers arrested with large quantity of contraband in Budgam

In continuation of its sustained efforts to combat drug trafficking, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday have intensified their crackdown on narcotics and apprehended four drug peddlers in Chadoora area of Budgam district.

A significant quantity of contraband substances has been recovered during the operation.

A Spokesperson said that acting on specific and credible information, Police Station Chadoora received a tip-off regarding one individual, namely Mohammad Ashraf Parray (son of Ghulam Ahmad Parray), a resident of Bugam, Chadoora, who had allegedly concealed a large quantity of poppy straw-like substances in his cowshed.

Upon receipt of this information, a police team from Police Station Chadoora, under the supervision of an Executive Magistrate 1st Class (NT), Nagam, conducted a search of the identified location. During the search, 76 kilograms and 540 grams of semi-ground poppy straw and 4 kilograms and 290 grams of finely ground poppy straw in powder form (commonly known as Fukki) were recovered. The contraband was sealed in seven parcels and seized on the spot as per due procedure.

Four individuals involved in the commission of the crime were arrested on the spot. They have been identified as Muzaffar Ahmad Dar, son of Jalal Uddin Dar, resident of Ghat Tokna, Awantipora, Mohammad Ismail Dar, son of Ghulam Hassan Dar, resident of Ghat Tokna, Awantipora, Sajad Ahmad Guroo, son of Abdul Aziz Guroo, resident of Ghat Tokna, Awantipora and Mohammad Altaf Parray, son of Ghulam Ahmad Parray, resident of Bugam, Chadoora.

Accordingly, a case FIR No. 108/2025 under Section 8/15 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Chadoora, and investigation is underway.

Budgam Police reiterate their firm resolve to root out the drug menace from society and urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to narcotics. Together, we can build a safer, drug-free society.