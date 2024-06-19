Education Ministry cancels UGC-NET exam held on June 18; fresh exam to be conducted

The Ministry of Education on Wednesday cancelled the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on June 18 in two shifts across different cities of the country, according to an official press release issued by Ministery of Education

To ensure the highest level of transparency and sanctity of the examination process, the Ministry of Education, Government of India has decided that the UGC-NET June 2024 Examination be cancelled.

A fresh examination shall be conducted, for which information shall be shared separately.

On June 19, 2024, the University Grants Commission (UGC) received certain inputs from the National Cyber Crime Threat Analytics Unit of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs on the Examination. These inputs prima facie indicate that the integrity of the aforesaid examination may have been compromised.

Simultaneously, the matter is being handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (C.B.I.) for thorough investigation in the matter.

The UGC-NET exam was conducted on Tuesday. The exam was attended by 81 per cent of over 11.21 lakh registered candidates for the exam in 317 cities across the country, said UGC chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar.

UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ as well as ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges. The UGC-NET is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

“Today, NTA has successfully conducted UGC – NET June 2024…The examination has been conducted at 1205 Exam Centres in 317 cities across the country for 11,21,225 candidates. Out of the total registered candidates, ~ 81 % candidates appeared for the exam. Best wishes to all the candidates,” the UGC chairman tweeted.

In a press release, regarding NEET-UG Examination, the Ministry of Education said, “The issue related to grace marks has already been fully addressed. The government will take action on the reports of alleged irregularities in the conduct of the examination in Patna. A detailed report has been sought from the Economic Offences Unit of Bihar Police in this regard.

The Government further said it is committed to ensuring the sanctity of examinations and protecting the interest of students. It is reiterated that any individual/organization found to be involved in this matter will face the strictest action. (ANI)