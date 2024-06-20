Breaking

Multi-tier security deployed in J-K’s Srinagar ahead of PM Modi’s visit

Jammu and Kashmir Police have strengthened security in Srinagar ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit starting Thursday.

According to the police, a multi-tier security blanket has been put in place.

“It is a multi-tier security. As per the security protocols, the high-alert security arrangement has been made here,” IGP Kashmir Zone Vidhi Kumar Birdi told ANI on Wednesday.

Earlier Tuesday, Srinagar police issued orders declaring the city a ‘Temporary Red Zone’ for the operation of drones and quadcopters.

The police said that all unauthorised drone operations in the Red Zone are liable to be penalised as per relevant provisions of Drone Rules, 2021.

PM Modi will reach Srinagar on Thursday and at around 6 pm, he will participate in the ‘Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K’ event at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) there.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in J-K. He will also launch the Competitiveness Improvement in Agriculture and Allied Sectors Project (JKCIP) on Thursday.

On Friday, June 21, PM Modi will participate in the 10th International Day of Yoga event at SKICC in Srinagar. He will address the gathering on the occasion and take part in the CYP Yoga session thereafter. (ANI)

 

