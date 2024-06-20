Video International Yoga Day 2024 Share 0 Min Read SHARE Sponsored by DD NewsDD News You Might Also Like This election is an election of two ideologies, former parliament member Shareef U Din Shariq J&K Bank Achieves Record breaking Financial growth of 1767 crs in its history of 85 years : MD PDP stages protest against defer of polls in Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat to May 25 Underpaid and Overworked: Employees Speak Out Against Wage Disparity in Kashmir NC holds Public rally at Deeri Murran Pulwama. During the rally Omar Abdullah Party Vice President Sign Up For Daily NewsletterBe keep up! Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.[mc4wp_form]By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time. Share This Article Facebook Twitter Copy Link Print Share Previous Article Multi-tier security deployed in J-K’s Srinagar ahead of PM Modi’s visit Next Article “Ban NTA,” say NSUI after Education Ministry cancels UGC-NET held on June 18 Leave a comment Leave a comment Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Stay Connected1MFollowersLike262kFollowersFollow234kSubscribersSubscribeLatest News “Ban NTA,” say NSUI after Education Ministry cancels UGC-NET held on June 18 Developing Story June 20, 2024 Multi-tier security deployed in J-K’s Srinagar ahead of PM Modi’s visit Breaking June 20, 2024 PM Modi to inaugurate, lay foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 1500 cr in J-K today Developing Story June 20, 2024 International Yoga Day: Kashmir prepares for PM Modi’s arrival today Top Stories June 20, 2024 SearchSearchRecent Posts“Ban NTA,” say NSUI after Education Ministry cancels UGC-NET held on June 18 International Yoga Day 2024 Multi-tier security deployed in J-K’s Srinagar ahead of PM Modi’s visit PM Modi to inaugurate, lay foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 1500 cr in J-K today International Yoga Day: Kashmir prepares for PM Modi’s arrival today Recent CommentsNo comments to show.