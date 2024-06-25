Politics

MP Ruhullah takes oath in Kashmiri

RK News
RK News
1 Min Read

Srinagar, June 24: For a change, National Conference (NC) Member of Parliament (MP) Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi took oath in the Kashmiri language on Monday.
The Member of Parliament from Anantnag constituency and prominent NC leader Mian Altaf Ahmad also took the oath.
Pro-tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab administered the oath to the newly elected MPs on the first day of the Parliament session, the officials said.
The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha began on Monday with the swearing-in of all newly elected Members of Parliament and will run until July 03, 2024.
Following the two-day swearing-in ceremony, the election for the Lok Sabha Speaker is slated for June 26, and President Murmu will address a joint session of both houses on June 27. The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha will be chosen for the first time in ten years. (KNS).

You Might Also Like

Omar calls for Er Rashid’s release

CM Mann should resign, he has demoralised Punjab Police: Chugh

Raise voice for younger generation: Mufti to MPs

People have high hopes from NC MPs: Rattan Lal

Molvi Imran Ansari extends Eid al-Ghadeer greetings

Share This Article
Previous Article Raise voice for younger generation: Mufti to MPs
Next Article Omar calls for Er Rashid’s release
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Aim high in achieving academic excellence: Rana to students
Politics
Kandi belt worst hit with drinking water shortage: Manjit Singh
Politics
‘Prominent’ socio-political activist joins NC in Banihal
Politics
Dozens join Shiv Sena (UBT) in Kashmir: J&K Chief
Politics