MP Ruhullah takes oath in Kashmiri

Srinagar, June 24: For a change, National Conference (NC) Member of Parliament (MP) Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi took oath in the Kashmiri language on Monday.

The Member of Parliament from Anantnag constituency and prominent NC leader Mian Altaf Ahmad also took the oath.

Pro-tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab administered the oath to the newly elected MPs on the first day of the Parliament session, the officials said.

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha began on Monday with the swearing-in of all newly elected Members of Parliament and will run until July 03, 2024.

Following the two-day swearing-in ceremony, the election for the Lok Sabha Speaker is slated for June 26, and President Murmu will address a joint session of both houses on June 27. The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha will be chosen for the first time in ten years. (KNS).