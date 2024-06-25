Omar calls for Er Rashid’s release

Srinagar, June 24: National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Monday congratulated all the Members of Parliament who took their oaths, especially those representing the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The former chief minister also asked the government to grant bail to Engineer Rashid so that he can take his oath as MP Baramulla. “Such a privilege should not be exclusive to Engineer Rashid only. It is crucial to remember the numerous individuals who are currently languishing in jails both within and outside Jammu and Kashmir. Their cases must be thoroughly reviewed, and those who have committed minor offences should be released,” he said.

Omar said there are many individuals in jails outside of Jammu and Kashmir who should be transferred to jails within the region, as their families face significant challenges in travelling long distances to visit them. It is imperative that all individuals are treated fairly and justly in the legal system, he said.

The NC leader added, “This is a historic moment for our democracy. It is crucial to acknowledge that the people of north Kashmir have chosen Engineer Rashid as their representative, and he deserves the chance to take his oath and serve his constituents. It is also imperative to address the injustice faced by those who are imprisoned and unable to participate in the electoral process.”

Abdullah said the NC’s MPs will “vehemently” advocate for justice for all prisoners, including Engineer Rashid. “We will demand the immediate transfer of these prisoners from jails outside J&K back to Kashmir, where they belong, until their release. Furthermore, we will push for a comprehensive amnesty for all individuals detained after August 5, 2019. Let us stand together and fight for the rights and freedoms of all Kashmiris,” he said.

PM should have spoken on NEET row: Omar

Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have spoken on NEET row on the first day of Parliament rather than attacking the opposition.

Omar Abdullah on X said: While attacking the opposition is the prerogative of the Hon PM & we wouldn’t expect BJP being humbled in the recent polls to change that, it would have been in the fitness of things for the Hon PM to spare a few words for the young men & women for whom the #NEET scandal is the only issue that matters.”

“Exam pe charcha isn’t a one off but a long term commitment to the interests & concerns of students,” he added.