Raise voice for younger generation: Mufti to MPs

Srinagar, June 24: People’s Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti on Monday asked the newly elected parliamentarians to raise voices for the younger generation whose future “looks bleak”.

Taking to X, the PDP Chief said, “While hundreds of elected Member Parliamentarians will take an oath today after their well earned victories, lacs of students across India who toiled day & night to take multiple competitive exams will watch helplessly as their hard work goes down the drain.”

“Parliament – India’s temple of democracy will stand stark in contrast to the despair & despondency these youngsters have been pushed into. Hope every parliamentarian will rise above party affiliation & raise their voice for our younger generation whose future looks very bleak,” she added.