‘Assessing iodine’s impact on school childrens’ thyroid health’

Srinagar, June 03: Follow up survey titled “Assessing the Benefits and Concerns of Iodine Supplementation on Thyroid Functions and Autoimmunity in Indian School Children: Four Decades after Universal Salt Iodisation (USI) has been initiated in UT of J&K.

This Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) -funded project with Dr. Pinaki Dutta, Professor .The Department of Endocrinology at PGIMER, Chandigarh as Coordinator focuses on the iodine status of school-going children aged 6-18 years following the implementation of Universal Salt Iodisation by the Government of India.

This multi-centric epidemiological survey will be conducted in eight different cities across India. It encompasses anthropometry, dietary assessments, general physical examinations of children aged 6-18, complete blood counts, routine biochemistry, and thyroid hormone level assessments.

Dr. Raman Kumar Marwaha former Additional Director, Senior Consultant & Head, Department of Endocrinology and Thyroid Research Centre, Institute of Nuclear Medicine, DRDO, Ministry of Defence is national consultant of the study.

The survey is being conducted from June 1st to June 7th, 2024, at several locations, including Government Boys Secondary High School Soura and its associated cluster schools, Government Girls Secondary High School Soura, and Green Valley Educational Institution, Ellaibagh, Srinagar.

Dr. Mohammad Ashraf Ganie, Professor of Endocrinology SKIMS and office bearer of Indian Thyroid Society (ITS) who reported iodine status of Tribal population of J& K is the principal Investigator of the study. This study is two decades followup of earlier study.

Additionally, urine samples will be collected from children aged 12-18 for iodine estimation. The study aims to include a sample size of 1,000, with equal representation of both boys and girls across various age groups. Results will report current goiter prevalence and status of iodine nutrition.

This collaboration between various tertiary care institutions of the country includes Department of Endocrinology SKIMS where Prof. Shariq Masoodi who reported iodine status among adults earlier is another PI.

It is pertinent to mention that Kashmir valley among this sub Himalayan states has been labouring under the epidemic of Iodine deficiency and major strides in controlling have made owing the USI.

Thus the study will shed light on the long-term implications of iodine supplementation on the thyroid health of Indian school children.