MLA SPEAKS: Road widening & healthcare overhaul top priorities for Anantnag: Peerzada

Senior Congress leader and Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Anantnag, Peerzada Mohammad Syed, said that there was urgent need to upgrade healthcare facilities and improve key infrastructure for the constituency.

Speaking to the Rising Kashmir, the senior Congress leader emphasized that these issues were central to the well-being of his constituents and the overall development of the region.

Peerzada, who represents the Indian National Congress (INC), pointed out the critical gaps in healthcare services, particularly in rural areas such as Telwani, Magreypora Achabal, Nunwani, Isoo, and Kawrigam. Many of these villages lack basic healthcare infrastructure, and the MLA stressed the importance of upgrading existing health centers and establishing new ones to cater to growing demands.

“There is an urgent need to address the healthcare needs of our villages. Upgrading healthcare facilities is a priority, and I will ensure that these areas receive the attention they deserve,” said Peerzada.

He also noted public demands for a Primary Health Center (PHC) in Kawrigam, a dispensary in Nunwani, and a bridge for Bonbagh Deva Colony. These developments, according to Peerzada, are essential for improving healthcare access and transportation in remote areas.

Another key focus area for the MLA is the improvement of road infrastructure in Anantnag town, which frequently faces traffic congestion due to narrow roads. Peerzada highlighted the need for widening vital roads such as the Janglat Mandi to Donipawa stretch, and the Lazbal-Anchidora-Anzwalla route, to reduce traffic jams and improve connectivity.

“These roads are crucial for smooth transportation in the region. Expanding them will ease traffic flow and help boost local business and tourism,” Peerzada stated.

Peerzada also outlined plans for beautifying public spaces, such as the riverbanks passing through Anantnag town. The beautification project is aimed at enhancing the aesthetic appeal of the area and providing recreational spaces for residents and tourists.

Additionally, he highlighted the restoration of quarters at the fruit mandi in Ashajipora and the beautification of Sherbagh Park, a popular spot in the main town. These projects are part of his broader vision to improve the livability and attractiveness of Anantnag.

The MLA stressed the importance of providing better sports facilities for the youth of Anantnag. Peerzada revealed plans to develop a dedicated sports ground with astroturf, as well as an indoor stadium to promote sports activities in the region. “Anantnag has a lot of untapped sports talent, and it is vital to create the infrastructure that will help nurture this talent and provide young people with better opportunities,” he said.

Addressing water supply issues, Peerzada acknowledged the need to improve water infrastructure in areas like Bal Brakpora and Rekhtelwani. He emphasized that upgrading water supply schemes would be critical to meeting the needs of growing populations in these areas. In addition, he highlighted plans to implement a lift irrigation scheme in Magreypora to support horticultural development, which is an important economic activity in the region.

Peerzada also addressed concerns regarding outdated power infrastructure in several parts of Anantnag. He pointed to the need to replace old electric poles, especially in areas like Darpora Telwani, where some poles have been in place since 1975 and now pose a safety hazard.

“The safety of our residents is a top priority. I have received multiple complaints about the old electric poles, and replacing them will be one of my key actions,” he said.

In addition to addressing immediate infrastructure and service gaps, Peerzada reaffirmed his commitment to long-term development initiatives, such as the establishment of a Block Development Office (BDO) in Kawrigam, which will help decentralize administrative services and make them more accessible to local communities.

“My focus remains on improving healthcare, infrastructure, and services for the people of Anantnag. With the support of the people and cooperation from all stakeholders, we will work to build a better future for this constituency,” Peerzada concluded.