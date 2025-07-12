BreakingKashmir

“School Timing revised after public feedback”: Sakeena Itoo

Minister for Health and Education, Sakina Itoo, on Saturday said the recent revision in school timings was taken after careful consideration of student well-being and public feedback.

“Student health comes first — that’s why we revised school timings,” she said. “Many students and parents told me that early mornings were tough due to the heat. We listened and made the necessary change.”

Speaking to reporters during a visit to JLNM Hospital in Srinagar, the Minister said that although an additional 15 days of summer break had already been granted due to soaring temperatures, further extending holidays would have affected academic progress.

“We have already shifted the academic session from March to November. That change leaves less room for adjustments,” she said. “It was not a personal decision.

We waited, took suggestions from the public, and then decided. Now, with some relief in the weather, the new school timings have been implemented.”

Earlier in the day, the Minister attended a medical workshop at JLNM Hospital, where she interacted with doctors and medical staff. She praised the hospital’s progress in recent years.

“JLNM Hospital was once a small facility, but now it offers improved patient care and services,” she said. “The staff here are doing a good job. Those who work honestly and serve people sincerely must be appreciated.”

According to KNS, Itoo said that the government remains committed to improving both the health and education sectors. “Our goal is to ensure people receive proper health services and that children get quality education,” she added. (KNS)

