Escape to Nature at Islander Retreat, Alibaug’s Hidden Paradise

Island Retreat, a newly opened hotel near Nagaon Beach in Alibaug on the shores of Arabian Sea, in North Konkan region of Maharashtra, has already started attracting tourists from India and abroad looking for a peaceful and comfortable escape from their busy lives.

Located just 1.7 kilometres from the tranquil shores of Nagaon Beach, Islander Retreat offers guests a perfect blend of modern amenities and natural beauty, making it an ideal destination for anyone looking to relax and rejuvenate.

It is pertinent to mention here that Nagaon is a beach town on the shores of the Arabian Sea, in the North Konkan region of Maharashtra, India. It is located 9 km from Alibag and 114 km from Mumbai.

The resort is nestled in a quiet area, surrounded by lush greenery, and provides a peaceful atmosphere that allows guests to truly unwind. With a refreshing outdoor pool, a beautifully maintained garden, and an on-site restaurant serving delicious meals, Islander Retreat is designed to cater to every need of its guests.

In an exclusive conversation with Rising Kashmir, Rakesh Jankar, Owner and Manager of Island Retreat, said that they started operations in October this year after Diwali. It is a dream project for his family, he said.

“We wanted to create a space where guests could experience both tranquillity and comfort, all while being just minutes away from the scenic Nagaon Beach,” Jankar said.

“Our goal is to provide a relaxing and memorable stay for everyone who visits,” he added, mentioning that tourists from both India, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and abroad have already started booking their stays at the resort.

Jankar, who hails from a family with a strong Army background, said that his father was a Colonel in the Indian Army, and this property is run by army officers and their sons.

“We currently have a team of over 12 dedicated staff members serving our guests. The resort offers both super deluxe and deluxe rooms, ensuring a comfortable stay for its visitors,” he said.

Looking ahead, Jankar mentioned plans to enhance the resort’s facilities, including an upgrade to the gaming zone for children and other amenities.

“We are continuously working to improve our offerings to make the guest experience even better,” he said.

Describing Islander Retreat as the fulfillment of a long-held dream, Jankar said, “This project has been in the works for a long time, and we’re so excited to finally share it with our guests. Our hope is that Islander Retreat becomes a place where people come to relax, unwind, and create lasting memories,” he added.

Jankar further said that the resort’s unique combination of modern comforts, natural beauty, and peaceful ambiance sets it apart as a top destination for travelers.

“Whether you’re here to explore the beaches, discover the historic forts, or simply relax by the pool, Islander Retreat offers something for everyone,” he added.

Jankar also said that Islander Retreat is not just about providing a comfortable place to stay—it’s about offering an experience that promotes wellness and relaxation.

“We want our guests to take time for themselves, away from the stress of daily life,” he said. “Health is important, and we believe that a peaceful environment like ours helps people recharge and focus on their well-being,” he said.

One of the highlights of Islander Retreat is its outdoor swimming pool. Surrounded by palm trees and lush vegetation, the pool area provides a serene spot for guests to cool off, relax, and enjoy the natural surroundings.

For those looking to unwind even further, the hotel’s garden offers a quiet space to take a walk, read a book, or simply soak in the peaceful atmosphere.

In addition to the more well-known beaches, Alibaug is home to several lesser-known spots that offer a quieter, more secluded experience. Varsoli Beach, for example, is perfect for those looking to escape the crowds and enjoy a peaceful day by the sea. Surrounded by natural beauty, it’s an ideal spot for unwinding and relaxing in a serene environment.

Revdanda Beach is another hidden gem in the area, known for its scenic beauty and tranquility. Visitors can explore the ruins of an ancient Portuguese fort, adding a touch of history to their beach experience. The beach’s quiet surroundings and stunning views make it a great place to relax and take in the natural beauty of the coastline.

For nature lovers, Kihim Beach offers a unique experience. Renowned for its golden sands and lush greenery, Kihim Beach is a great destination for birdwatching and leisurely walks. The beach’s natural beauty and calm atmosphere make it a favorite among those seeking a more relaxed and nature-focused outing.

Sasawane Beach is another spot known for its clean surroundings and beautiful landscapes. It’s an ideal location for families and couples looking to spend a peaceful day at the beach, away from the hustle and bustle of busier areas.

For those looking for more adventure, Mandwa Beach is a popular spot for water sports and picnics. Known for its pristine sand and serene atmosphere, Mandwa Beach offers a variety of activities for visitors, including jet skiing, parasailing, and boat rides. It’s also a great place to enjoy a quiet day by the sea, with plenty of opportunities to relax and take in the stunning views.

With its prime location, attentive service, and commitment to creating a relaxing environment, Islander Retreat is quickly becoming a favorite among visitors to Alibaug.

As more people discover the beauty of the region and the comforts of the resort, it’s clear that Islander Retreat is poised to become a go-to destination for anyone seeking a peaceful and rejuvenating escape by the sea.