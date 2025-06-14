BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

LG Sinha meets family of martyr Syed Adil Hussain at Anantnag

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday Met the family members of martyr Syed Adil Hussain at Anantnag. Handed over appointment letter to his wife Mst. Gulnaz Akhter on compassionate ground.

“The whole country is proud of the bravery of Adil who sacrificed his life while protecting tourists at Pahalgam on 22nd April.” the post reads.

