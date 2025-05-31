India’s active Covid cases rise to 2,710; 1,170 discharged, 7 deaths reported: Health Ministry

India’s Covid-19 tally has reached 2,710 active cases, with 1,170 patients discharged, as per the Union Health Ministry.

The country reported seven deaths across multiple states, with comorbidities playing a significant role in most cases, according to state-wise data.

According to the Health Ministry, in Delhi, one death was reported–a 60-year-old female with acute intestinal obstruction post-laparotomy, where Covid-19 was an incidental finding. Gujarat recorded one death, with details still awaited.

Karnataka reported one fatality–a 70-year-old male who succumbed to acute cardiorespiratory arrest, acute encephalopathy with late-onset focal seizure, severe anaemia, thrombocytopenia, and comorbidities including diabetes mellitus (DM), hypertension (HTN), and ischemic heart disease (IHD). His Covid-19 status awaits RT-PCR confirmation, as per the statement.

It also stated that Maharashtra reported two deaths: a 67-year-old male with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), left lung pneumonia, Covid-19 RT-PCR positive, and comorbidities including DM, HTN, and cerebrovascular accident (CVA); and a 21-year-old male with diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) and lower respiratory tract infection (LRTI), with one death reconciled.

Punjab recorded one death–a 39-year-old male with Hepatitis B and acute respiratory syndrome. Tamil Nadu reported one death–a 60-year-old male with Type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), hypertension (HTN), and chronic kidney disease (CKD).

Kerala leads with 1,147 active cases, and reconciliation of mortality figures is ongoing. Bihar is awaiting daily Covid-19 updates.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation, emphasising the need for vigilance.

On Friday, Union Minister of State for Health and AYUSH (Independent Charge), Prataprao Jadhav, assured that the Centre is fully prepared to handle any situation that may arise.

“Both our Central Health Department and the AYUSH Ministry are fully alert and closely monitoring the situation across all states. We have spoken with the respective Health and AYUSH Secretaries, as well as other concerned ministers,” Jadhav told ANI.

He added that the infrastructure developed during the earlier Covid-19 waves has been reviewed and that preparations are underway to deal with any eventuality.

“We’ve reviewed the infrastructure built during the earlier Covid waves, such as oxygen plants and ICU beds, and have already begun preparations. Our health systems are well-equipped and ready to handle any situation that may arise in response to Covid,” he said. (ANI)