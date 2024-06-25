Breaking

Burglary Case solved in Budgam, two accused arrested: Police

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
2 Min Read
Oplus_0

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday solved a burglary case by arresting two accused persons involved in the commission of crime in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

A Police spokesperson said, “On 23/06/2024, Police Post Humhama received a complaint from Asrar Gul R/o LD Colony Sanat Nagar stating therein that on 15th June 2024, in view of Eid ul Azha, he had engaged a lady for cleaning purpose for some days at his residence during which it is suspected that she had indulged in theft and had stolen some gold ornaments from the house.”

“Regarding the incident, a case under FIR No 244/2024 under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Budgam”, he said.

He said, “In the course of investigation, the alleged lady namely Ruby Begum W/o Gh Hassan Khan R/o Gogipora Kanihama Nowgam was brought for questioning during which she accepted to have committed the theft and on her disclosure stolen gold items were partially recovered. Whileas, she also disclosed that some of the stolen jewellery have been sold by her to a Goldsmith namely Parvaiz Ahmad BhatS/o Late Gh Nabi Bhat R/o Tailbal Road Rashi Mohalla Shalimar sgr.”

“Both the accused were arrested arrested and the stolen gold ornaments valuing 04 lakh rupees was recovered from their possession . Investigation of the case is going on”, he added.

You Might Also Like

Mirwaiz expresses solidarity with fire affected families of Bohri Kadal, hails police for timely help

Ladakh achieves full functional literacy under ULLAS

J&K government accords sanction to implementation of 3-tier faculty structure in GMCs of Jammu, Srinagar 

Srinagar fire under control; Mosque, shops and houses destroyed

Mirwaiz express sorrow over gutting of Bazar Masjid Bohri Kadal

Share This Article
Previous Article Ladakh achieves full functional literacy under ULLAS
Next Article Mirwaiz expresses solidarity with fire affected families of Bohri Kadal, hails police for timely help
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Rahul Gandhi takes oath as Lok Sabha MP with copy of Constitution in his hand
Developing Story
LG Sinha vists Baltal Base camp, reviews status of preparedness of Amarnath Yatra 2024
Developing Story
PM Modi may visit Russia in July: Russian State media
Developing Story
Senior Advocate and former HCBA President Mian Qayoom arrested in connection with Babar Qadri Murder Case
Developing Story