Burglary Case solved in Budgam, two accused arrested: Police

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday solved a burglary case by arresting two accused persons involved in the commission of crime in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

A Police spokesperson said, “On 23/06/2024, Police Post Humhama received a complaint from Asrar Gul R/o LD Colony Sanat Nagar stating therein that on 15th June 2024, in view of Eid ul Azha, he had engaged a lady for cleaning purpose for some days at his residence during which it is suspected that she had indulged in theft and had stolen some gold ornaments from the house.”

“Regarding the incident, a case under FIR No 244/2024 under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Budgam”, he said.

He said, “In the course of investigation, the alleged lady namely Ruby Begum W/o Gh Hassan Khan R/o Gogipora Kanihama Nowgam was brought for questioning during which she accepted to have committed the theft and on her disclosure stolen gold items were partially recovered. Whileas, she also disclosed that some of the stolen jewellery have been sold by her to a Goldsmith namely Parvaiz Ahmad BhatS/o Late Gh Nabi Bhat R/o Tailbal Road Rashi Mohalla Shalimar sgr.”

“Both the accused were arrested arrested and the stolen gold ornaments valuing 04 lakh rupees was recovered from their possession . Investigation of the case is going on”, he added.