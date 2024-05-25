Breaking

LG Sinha expresses grief over loss of lives in Kulgam road accident

RK Online Desk
1 Min Read
Srinagar, May 25: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha has expressed grief over the tragic road accident in Kulgam today in which four residents of Punjab lost their lives and three others were injured.

In a condolence message, the Lt Governor said:

“I am deeply grieved and saddened to learn about the loss of precious lives in an unfortunate road accident in Kulgam today. My sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the early recovery of the injured. I have directed the District Administration to provide all necessary assistance, as provided in rule, to the affected families”.

