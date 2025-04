Srinagar, April 23 : The Meteorological Centre Srinagar has issued a nowcast update, warning of a brief spell of light rain or thundershowers with gusty winds in the next 1-2 hours.

The affected areas include Uri, Gulmarg, Tangmarg, Srinagar, Bandipora, parts of Banihal, Dal Lake, and adjoining areas.

Due to the expected weather conditions, the Met Centre has advised suspending shikara riding and boating in and around Dal Lake and other water bodies for the next 1-2 hours to ensure safety.