Khalil Ahmad Poswal assumes charge as SSP Ganderbal 

Khalil Ahmad Poswal-JKPS on Saturday assumed charge as Senior Superintendent of Police Ganderbal.

As per the statement issued here, “Customary handing over of charge took place between the outgoing SSP Ragav S, IPS & incoming SSP Khalil Ahmad Poswal-JKPS.”

On his arrival, the incumbent officer was warmly received by senior Police officers of the District and Guard of honour was presented at District Police Headquarters Ganderbal. The outgoing SSP Shri Ragav S, IPS handed over the Baton to the incumbent officer in a brief but impressive function.

After assuming the charge, the incumbent officer held an introductory meeting with the Senior Police Officers of the District and impressed upon officers to work with zeal, dedication and enthusiasm to mitigate problems faced by the general public of District Ganderbal.

He also stressed the need for a team work and has directed the officers to have transparency in the system, corruption free environment and ensure targeted approach to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society.