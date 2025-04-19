Breaking

Khalil Ahmad Poswal assumes charge as SSP Ganderbal 

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Khalil Ahmad Poswal-JKPS on Saturday assumed charge as Senior Superintendent of Police Ganderbal.

As per the statement issued here, “Customary handing over of charge took place between the outgoing SSP Ragav S, IPS & incoming SSP Khalil Ahmad Poswal-JKPS.”

On his arrival, the incumbent officer was warmly received by senior Police officers of the District and Guard of honour was presented at District Police Headquarters Ganderbal. The outgoing SSP Shri Ragav S, IPS handed over the Baton to the incumbent officer in a brief but impressive function.

After assuming the charge, the incumbent officer held an introductory meeting with the Senior Police Officers of the District and impressed upon officers to work with zeal, dedication and enthusiasm to mitigate problems faced by the general public of District Ganderbal.

He also stressed the need for a team work and has directed the officers to have transparency in the system, corruption free environment and ensure targeted approach to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society.

You Might Also Like

No firing incident in Qamarwari, no individual targetted anywhere: Police

Srinagar among several J&K areas record hottest day of season

Speaker Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly meets Lt Governor

CBI files case against 3 ex postal officials in Jammu over allegations of fraud

Encounter breaks out in Hadigam Kulgam

Share This Article
Previous Article Gaza: At least 64 killed in Israeli attacks since Friday morning
Next Article MeT predicts intense showers, thunderstorms, and gusty winds across J&K in next 6-8 hours
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

MeT predicts intense showers, thunderstorms, and gusty winds across J&K in next 6-8 hours
Developing Story
Gaza: At least 64 killed in Israeli attacks since Friday morning
Breaking
Sufi teachings completely reject any kind of violence, discrimination: LG Sinha
Breaking
CM Omar Abdullah reviews progress of EoDB for compliance reduction, Sets targets for reform implementation
Breaking