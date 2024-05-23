Mercury soars as Srinagar boils in hottest May day in at-least decade

The rising temperature in Jammu and Kashmir is surpassing previous records as Srinagar recorded the season’s hottest day and highest temperature in at least a decade during the month of May.

A meteorological department official here told GNS that Srinagar recorded a maximum of 32.2°C against 31.6°C yesterday and it was 7.4°C above normal for the season in the summer capital of J&K. While today’s temperature was the hottest this season, it was the warmest day recorded in May in the last decade, the official said. Previous highest temperature since 2014 was recorded at 31.9°C on 22May 2016. While data prior to 2014 was not immediately available, the all-time maximum recorded was 36.4°C on 24 May 1968, he said.

Other places also recorded sweltering weather conditions with Qazigund recording a maximum of 32.6°C, Pahalgam 27.3°C, Kokernag 30. 1°C, Kupwara 30.6°C and Gulmarg 22.0°C respectively. Jammu recorded 40.1°C, the MeT official said.

Also, Weatherman said that the “heat wave” over plains of Jammu and Kashmir was likely to continue for the next six days.

He said from May 23-28 generally dry weather is expected even as the possibility of thundershower activity at “isolated” places cannot be ruled out.

From May 29-31, weather is likely to be partly to generally cloudy with light rain and thunder at isolated places.

“Overall, no significant weather activity is expected till May 31,” he said, adding, “Heat wave over plains of Jammu Division & Kashmir Division is likely to continue during next six days”.

He said hilly districts are also likely to experience hot and dry weather during the next six days.

The weather department also urged people to avoid heat exposure and drink a lot of fluid and water especially vulnerable people, elderly, infants and children.

Meanwhile, night temperature also continued to witness the increasing trend with Srinagar recording a low of 15.0°C against 14.2°C on the previous night and it was 23.3°C above normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 11.8°C against 11.6°C on the previous night and it was 1.5°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 7.7°C against 7.5°C on the previous night and it was 1.5°C normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 12.3°C against 11.4°C and it was 2.2°C above normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a minimum of 11.5°C against 10.7°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 1.1°C for the place, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a minimum of 11.0°C, same as on the previous night and it was above normal by 4.2°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a low of 29.1°C against 27.1°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 4.7°C for the winter capital of J&K. Banihal recorded a low of 15.2°C, Batote 18.4°C and Bhaderwah 15.8°C, he said.(GNS)