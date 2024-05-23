Mega Cleanliness Drive conducted at International Tourist Destination Gulmarg

In a significant initiative to preserve the natural beauty and cleanliness of international tourist destination Gulmarg, a mega cleanliness drive was today conducted at the scenic locations of Kangdori and Afarwat.

This effort was a collaborative endeavour by the Gulmarg Development Authority and the J&K Cable Car Corporation.

The drive commenced at Kangdori and extended to Afarwat, drawing significant participation from both organizations.

Under the coordination of Waseem Raja, Chief Executive Officer of GDA, the initiative focused on ensuring a green, clean and plastic/ polythene-free Gulmarg. Raja emphasized the GDA’s commitment to such cleanliness drives, affirming that these efforts will be sustained for the continuous upkeep of Gulmarg.

Tourists and locals alike expressed their gratitude for the efforts of GDA and JKCC. Many highlighted the importance of maintaining cleanliness in these pristine environments and commended the authorities for their proactive measures.

This initiative reflects the ongoing dedication of GDA and JKCC to promote sustainable tourism in the region, ensuring that Gulmarg remains a beautiful and welcoming destination for all tourists.