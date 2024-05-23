Breaking

Mega Cleanliness Drive conducted at International Tourist Destination Gulmarg

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

In a significant initiative to preserve the natural beauty and cleanliness of international tourist destination Gulmarg, a mega cleanliness drive was today conducted at the scenic locations of Kangdori and Afarwat.

This effort was a collaborative endeavour by the Gulmarg Development Authority and the J&K Cable Car Corporation.

The drive commenced at Kangdori and extended to Afarwat, drawing significant participation from both organizations.

Under the coordination of Waseem Raja, Chief Executive Officer of GDA, the initiative focused on ensuring a green, clean and plastic/ polythene-free Gulmarg. Raja emphasized the GDA’s commitment to such cleanliness drives, affirming that these efforts will be sustained for the continuous upkeep of Gulmarg.

Tourists and locals alike expressed their gratitude for the efforts of GDA and JKCC. Many highlighted the importance of maintaining cleanliness in these pristine environments and commended the authorities for their proactive measures.

This initiative reflects the ongoing dedication of GDA and JKCC to promote sustainable tourism in the region, ensuring that Gulmarg remains a beautiful and welcoming destination for all tourists.

You Might Also Like

“Atrocities committed since 2019 are no longer acceptable,” Mehbooba Mufti hit out at Centre

“I would’ve taken Kartarpur Sahib from Pakistan in return of their soldiers”: PM Modi

Anantnag-Rajouri constituency gears up for Lok Sabha polls on May 25 amid tight security

Ongoing elections an opportunity to amplify region’s voice in parliament: Mehbooba Mufti

Jaipur couple injured in Anantnag firing urges PM Modi to help in arranging eye donor

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Mercury soars as Srinagar boils in hottest May day in at-least decade
Next Article “Your grandmother gave slogan to eliminate poverty but…”: Amit Shah takes dig at Rahul Gandhi
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

“Your grandmother gave slogan to eliminate poverty but…”: Amit Shah takes dig at Rahul Gandhi
Breaking
Mercury soars as Srinagar boils in hottest May day in at-least decade
Breaking
No innocent person will be picked up by police, security forces in my govt: Azad
Breaking
Over 18.36 lakh voters to decide fate of 20 candidates in Anantnag- Rajouri PC
Developing Story

Recent Comments

No comments to show.