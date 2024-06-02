Breaking

Mehbooba Mufti requests MEA to repatriate body of Rajouri resident from Saudi Arabia

ANI
ANI
1 Min Read

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has requested the Ministry of External Affairs to repatriate the body of a Rajouri resident who passed away in a road accident in Saudi Arabia.

The PDP chief said that the victim, Kabir Khan, was working as a labourer in Saudi Arabia.

“Kabir Khan from Rajouri working as a labourer in Saudi Arabia has passed away in a tragic road accident. His family awaits his mortal remains. Request @MEAIndia @DrSJaishankar to kindly take up this issue at the earliest to repatriate his body. Nearest contact for the deceased in Saudi Arabia- Kafeel +966550568146,” Mehbooba Mufti posted on X.

In a separate post, Mufti condoled the deaths of sixteen people in a tragic road accident in Jammu’s Akhnoor city.

“Deepest sympathies & condolences to their families and loved ones,” Mufti said on X. (ANI)

You Might Also Like

“Should have won India game”: Pakistan captain Babar Azam recalls defeat in T20 WC 2022

After Kejriwal’s surrender, Delhi Court sends him to judicial custody till June 5

Police launches poppy destruction drive in Budgam

“I am ready to be hanged, my life dedicated to save country”: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Tourists rescued, local missing after Glacier collapse in Sonamarg

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article After Kejriwal’s surrender, Delhi Court sends him to judicial custody till June 5
Next Article “Should have won India game”: Pakistan captain Babar Azam recalls defeat in T20 WC 2022
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Forest fire breaks out at Gangera Hil in Udhampur
Breaking
All Arrangements in Place for Vote Counting in Baramulla: Returning Officer
Breaking
11-year-old boy drowns to death in Ganderbal
Breaking
PDP Opting Out of INDIA Bloc Not True: Mehbooba Mufti
Breaking

Recent Comments

No comments to show.