Srinagar Police Intensifies Crackdown Against Terrorist Associates In Connection with Investigation of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act

Srinagar, June 28 : In its continued resolute efforts to combat terrorist ecosystem by targeting terrorist associates of proscribed terrorist outfits and in the furtherance of investigation into cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Srinagar Police has yet again intensified searches across multiple locations in the district with the aim to dismantle terror-supporting infrastructure in the district.

Pertinently, searches of residences of more than 200 terrorist associates have been conducted till date in the last 2 months.

In continuation wrt the same, Srinagar Police has conducted searches at the residences of :

1. Bilal Ahmad Lone @ Choonin son of Ab Rehman resident of Syedpora Eidgah Srinagar involved in case FIR No. 51/2021 U/S 302,147,148,149,341 RPC, 13 UAPA Of Police Station Nowhatta and Case FIR NO. 130/2016 U/S 147, 148, 336, 152 RPC of Police Station Safakadal.

2. Basit Bilal Makaya son of Bilal Ahmad resident of Doomkadal involved in case FIR NO. 32/ 2024 U/S 10,13 UAPA 121-A IPC of Police Station Safakadal.

3. Momin Wali Sheikh son of Wali Mohammad Sheikh resident of Reshipeer Batyar Aali Kadal involved in case FIR No. 73/2021 U/S 302, 120-B/IPC, 7/27 A ACT 16, 18, 23, 39 UAP Act of Police Station Khanyar.

4. Abdul Aziz Dar @ General Mous son of Mohammad Sadeeq Dar resident of Kashkhaash Bagh Saida Kadal involved in case FIR No. 48/2024 U/S 109 BNS, 13,16,19,20,39 UAP Act of Police Station Rainawari.

5. Sheikh Farooq son of Farooq Ahmad Sheikh resident of Mir Masjid Khanyar involved in case FIR No. 31/2024 U/S 7/25 A. Act 13,18,19,20,23,39 UAP Act of Police Station Khanyar.

6. Fazil Lateef Makroo son of Mohammad Lateef resident of Makerpora Kawdara involved in case FIR No. 45/2019 U/S 13 UAP Act of Police Station Nowhatta.

7. Imtiyaz Ahmad Parry son of Gh Rasool Parry resident of Kalamdanpora Zainakadal involved in case FIR No. 29/2005 U/S 7/25 A. Act of Police Station M.R.Gunj.

8. Mudasir Mehraj Khan son of Mehraj-u-din Khan resident of Paul Colony Rangreth.

9. Aqib Ahmad Wani @ Boya son of Mohmmad Yousuf Wani resident of Mumkhan Mohalla involved in Case FIR 48/2024 U/S 109 BNS 13,16,19,20,39 UAP Act of Police Station Khanyar.

10. Shamim Ahmed Chaloo son of Abdul Karim Chaloo resident of Tankipora.

11. Aqib Yousuf Kino son of Mohd Yousuf Kino resident of Zaindar Mohalla.

12. Faizan Nisar Rengrez son of Nisar Ahmad Rengrez resident of Anderwari Naidkadal khanyar involved in case FIR No. 73/2021 U/S 307,302 IPC 7/27 A.Act 16,18,23,38,39 UAP Act of Police Station Khanyar.

13. Manzoor Ahmad Bhat son of Gh Nabi Bhat resident of Hamza Colony Nowshara 90 feet Road involved in case FIR No. 93/2016 U/S 13 UAP Act & 120-B IPC of Police Station Soura.

14. Taboos Ahmad Ghada son of Gh Rasool Ghada resident of Mithai Bund Bemina.

15. Bashir Ahmad Najar son of Habibullah resident of Mithai Bund Bemina.

16. Reyaz Ahmad Wani son of Gh Ahmad wani resident of Digdhar Zoonimar.

17. Ashiq Baba son of Ghulam Mohammad Baba resident of Ahajar Tehsil Mahore Distt. Reasi jammu A/P Alouchi Bagh Srinagar.

18. Tariq Ahmad Dar son of Ghulam Qadir Dar resident of Solina Bala Srinagar.

19. Shabir Ahmad Wani son of Abdul Aziz Wani resident of Babapora Zoonimar.

20. Bilal Ahmad Siddique son of Gh Ahmad Siddique resident of Kursoo.

21. Nayeem Ahmad Mir son of Ab Hameed Mir resident of Iqbal Abad lane No.3

22. Shahid Majeed Dar son of Ab Majeed Dar resident of Bunpora.

23. Tufail Ahmad Bhat son of Mohd Niyaz Bhat resident of Diyarwani.

24. Mohd Shafiq Bhat son of Mohd Niyaz Bhat resident of Diyarwani.

25. Waseem Ahmad Khan son of Gh Mohd Khan resident of Diyawani.

26. Hanan Gulzar son of Gulzar Ahmad resident of Firdous Abad lane No.1.

27. Manan Gulzar son of Gulzar Ahmad resident of Firdous Abad lane no. 1.

28. Izharul Islam son of Ab Majeed Ganie A/P Judicial Custody Rajouri.

29. Idreesul Islam son of Ab Majeed Ganie resident of Firdous Abad lane A/P Judicail Custody Rajouri.

30. Shaibul Islam son of Ab Majeed Ganie resident of Abad Lane No 3.

31. Mudasir Ahmad Mir son of Mohd Sultan Mir resident of Barthana (Detained under PSA) involved in case FIR No. 127/2022 U/S 7/25 Arms Act 13,16,18,38,39 UAP Act of Police Station Parimpora.

32. Mohd Asif Natha son of Mohd Younis Natha resident of Barthana involved in case FIR No. 127/2022 U/S 7/25 Arms Act 13,16,18,38,39 UAP Act of Police Station Parimpora.

The searches were conducted in accordance with proper legal procedures in the presence of Executive Magistrates and independent witnesses under the supervision of the officers of J&K Police.

The searches were carried out to seize arms, documents, digital devices etc. with the objective of evidence collection and intelligence gathering to detect and deter any conspiratorial or terrorist activity against the security of the Nation.

This decisive action of J&K Police aims to dismantle the terrorist ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir by identifying and taking legal action against individuals engaged in such anti-national and criminal activities.

Srinagar Police remains committed to maintaining peace and security in the city. Any individual found furthering the agenda of violence, disruption, or unlawful activities will face strict legal consequences under the law.