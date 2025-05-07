Breaking

District Police Jammu issue advisory for social media users

1 Min Read

The District Police Jammu today issued a public advisory for social media users and other public platforms. “All citizens of District Jammu are strictly advised not to share, upload, or circulate any content related to security deployments, operational movements, or sensitive locations on social media or any other public platforms” the advisory stated.

‘Such actions pose a serious threat to public safety and national security, and will attract strict legal action under relevant laws.

District Police Jammu urges everyone to act responsibly and refrain from activities that may compromise the effectiveness of security operations or endanger lives. Your cooperation is crucial at this juncture for maintaining peace and public order,” It added further.

