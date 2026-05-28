Market inspection conducted across Shopian markets

Shopian, May 25: On the directions of Deputy Commissioner, Shopian, Shishir Gupta market checking drives were conducted on Monday across various areas of Zainapora, Keegam, Herman, Keller and Barbugh and other places in district Shopian under the supervision of concerned Tehsildars and Naib Tehsildars in collaboration with officials from Food Safety, Police and other line departments to ensure quality control, rate regulation and hygiene standards in markets.

During the inspections, various shops and business establishments were checked for quality and pricing of essential commodities. Several expired food items were seized and destroyed on the spot, while violators were fined during the drive.

An amount of Rs 2200 was realized during market checking in Zainapora, Rs 900 during market inspection in Herman, whereas Rs 4900 was collected from violators during inspections conducted in Keller. The fine amount was remitted into the Red Cross Account.

At Keegam, the market checking team comprising officials from Food Safety Department, TSO Keegam and SHO Keegam conducted extensive inspections in various markets to check the quality and rates of goods. The teams stressed strict adherence to government guidelines and warned shopkeepers against sale of expired and substandard items.

Such drives will continue across the district to safeguard consumer interests and maintain transparency in the market system.