District NCORD meeting : DC Sgr, SSP review impact of ongoing 100-day anti-drug campaign

· Call for continued collective enforcement efforts

Srinagar, May 25: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Akshay Labroo on Monday chaired a meeting of the District Level NCORD Committee to review the impact and progress achieved under the ongoing 100-day anti-drug campaign being implemented across the district.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Dr. Sundeep Chakravarthy was also present in the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Regional Transport Officer Kashmir, Qazi Irfan; Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Aadil Fareed; SP Headquarter, Umar Shah; Probationer, Alfred Thomas; SDM West, Irfan Bahadur; SDM East, Zubair Ahmad; and Officers from Excise, Drug Control Organisation, DYS&S, heads of ATF’s and Officers of other concerned departments.

At the outset, the meeting held a comprehensive review of the District’s anti-drug strategy, enforcement actions and preventive interventions undertaken during the ongoing 100-days anti-drug Jammu and Kashmir Nasha Mukt Abhiyan.

During the meeting, it was informed that intensified enforcement operations and coordinated action against drug peddling networks have yielded significant results across Srinagar district.

Giving detailed figures, the meeting was informed that 84 FIRs have been registered under NDPS cases and 117 persons have been arrested during the ongoing campaign.

It was further reported that 100 driving licences and 46 vehicle Registration Certificates (RCs) linked to NDPS-related violations have been suspended to date, as part of sustained and strict enforcement measures aimed at disrupting drug networks and deterring drug-related activities in the district.

The meeting was further informed that licences of 17 chemists were suspended for violations related to drug regulations and unauthorized handling of controlled substances.

In addition, red entries have been recorded in revenue records against identified drug peddlers to strengthen legal and administrative action against repeat offenders.

Additionally, illegal properties worth nearly Rs 40 crore linked to drug peddlers have been attached or demolished in Srinagar as part of the intensified crackdown on narcotics networks and illegal assets generated through drug trafficking.

The Deputy Commissioner and SSP appreciated the coordinated efforts of all departments and agencies involved in the campaign and emphasized the need to sustain the momentum through continued enforcement, public participation and preventive outreach initiatives.

On the occasion, the DC directed all concerned departments to further strengthen inter-departmental coordination and intensify action against drug peddlers and trafficking networks to ensure a drug-free and safer environment in the District.

He emphasized renewed focus and coordinated efforts to curb drug abuse and dismantle the ecosystem supporting narcotics trafficking in Srinagar District.

The DC further stressed the importance of a multi-pronged strategy combining strict law enforcement with awareness generation, counselling and rehabilitation measures to effectively tackle the menace of drug abuse, particularly among youth.

The SSP Srinagar reiterated the commitment of the Police in collaboration with civil authorities towards sustained action against narcotics-related activities and called for active support from the public in identifying and reporting drug-related offences.

The meeting also reviewed measures related to intensified surveillance of identified hotspots and vulnerable areas, close monitoring of repeat offenders, strict regulation of pharmaceutical outlets, and effective implementation of awareness programmes across the district.

It further deliberated on strengthening counselling support and rehabilitation initiatives for affected individuals, with a focus on ensuring a coordinated, sustained, and outcome-oriented response to the drug menace.