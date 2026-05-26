DG NCC calls on Minister Sakeena Itoo at Srinagar

Srinagar, May 25: Director General National Cadet Corps (NCC), Lt. General Virendra Vats on Monday called on Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakeena Itoo, and apprised her of the activities and outreach programs being undertaken by NCC across J&K.

During the meeting, the Director General highlighted the role of the NCC in shaping youth through discipline, leadership, patriotism and community service. He informed the Minister about various initiatives being carried out to encourage greater participation of students in NCC activities, especially in remote and border areas of the Union Territory.

Lt. General Virendra Vats also briefed the Minister about the ongoing training programmes, adventure activities, awareness campaigns and social service initiatives being conducted by NCC units in J&K. He underscored the organisation’s efforts towards youth empowerment and nation-building by engaging cadets in constructive and character-building activities.

He also briefed the Minister about the participation of J&K Youth in NCC, especially the girls/women folk.

The Minister appreciated the contribution of the NCC in nurturing discipline, confidence and a spirit of service among the youth. She lauded the organisation for providing young students with opportunities for personality development, leadership training and national integration.

The Minister also assured the Director General of all possible support from the Government for carrying out various activities across J&K for the welfare of youth.

Sakeena Itoo reiterated the Government’s commitment towards supporting initiatives aimed at empowering the youth and promoting their holistic development. ADG, NCC, Major General, Anupinder Bevli was also present.