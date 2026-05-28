Govt promotes Incharge IOs, AIOs as Information Officers

Srinagar, May 25: The J&K government on Monday ordered the regularisation and promotion of 3 In-charge Information Officers and 14 Assistant Information Officers as Information Officers and equivalent in the Information Department.

According to a Government Order issued here by the Information Department, the promoted officers included Showket Ahmad Khan, Riyaz Ahmad Fazili, Parshotam Dass, Rajinder Paul Singh, Gulshan Sumbria, Majeeb Ahmad Ganai, Gulshan Ara, Ashok Kumar Sharma, Sayed Gulam Jeelani Qadiri, Shabir Ahmed Bhat, Gurpreet Singh, Liyaqat Ali Mir, Mohammad Owais Gurkoo, Natyapal Singh, Parvaiz Ahmad Lone, Sajad Ahmad Shah and Hardeep Singh Choudhary.

Showket Ahmad Khan, Riyaz Ahmad Fazili and Parshotam Dass have been regularised with effect from September 5, 2018, while the promotions of the remaining officers will take effect prospectively, according to the order. The officers shall continue to work at their present places of posting until further orders.