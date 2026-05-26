Awareness programs under NMBA held across Budgam

Budgam, May 25: A series of awareness programmes, pledge ceremonies and outreach activities were organised across district Budgam under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (NMBA) to spread awareness about the harmful effects of drug abuse and to encourage collective responsibility towards building a healthy and drug-free society.

A Mental Health Awareness Programme under the NMBA was organised at PM SHRI Govt. Higher Secondary School Dagger Budgam. During the program, students were sensitized about emotional well-being, stress management, healthy living and the importance of staying away from substance abuse. Participants actively took part in the awareness session and were encouraged to seek support and guidance whenever needed.

Meanwhile, a Nasha Mukt Bharat pledge ceremony was organised at the office of Sub Divisional Agriculture Officer Budgam. Officials and staff reaffirmed their commitment towards spreading awareness against drug abuse and promoting a healthy and responsible social environment.

Officials and staff of different departments of Budgam also participated in a pledge and awareness programme organised under the NMBA. The programme highlighted the importance of collective responsibility, awareness and community participation in safeguarding youth from substance abuse and creating a disciplined, healthy and addiction-free society.

The awareness initiatives witnessed active participation from students, officials and staff members who collectively pledged to contribute towards the fight against drug abuse and support the vision of a drug-free district.