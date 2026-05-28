SDM Khansahib reviews Moharram arrangements

Budgam, May 25: On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Khansahib, Jahangir Ahmad Giri along with officials of various line departments on Monday visited Shia dominated areas including Bukchil, Tallapora, Batpora, Gatipora, Yarisatroo and Hardhpanzoo to take stock of the arrangements being put in place for the smooth and hassle-free conduct of upcoming Moharram processions.

During the visit, the SDM was accompanied by AEEs and officials from R&B, PHE, PDD and Rural Development departments besides local representatives of the concerned areas. The officers inspected the availability of essential facilities including road connectivity, drinking water supply, electricity, sanitation and other necessary arrangements for the devotees.

Interacting with the local representatives and residents, the SDM assured that the administration is committed to ensuring all basic facilities for the mourners and devotees during the holy days of Moharram.

He further directed the concerned officials to immediately address the issues and provide all required facilities wherever needed to ensure smooth observance of Moharram across the subdivision.

The locals appreciated the proactive approach of the administration and expressed satisfaction over the ongoing preparations.